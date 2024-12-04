Oxfam, CRUDAN donate hygiene kits to 1,500 households in Borno

Oxfam in Nigeria and the Christian Rural and Urban Development (CRUDAN) have supported no fewer than 1, 500 households affected by the recent flooding in Borno State with hygiene kits.

Speaking during the distribution excercise on in Maiduguri on Tuesday, John Makina, the Country Director for Oxfam, said the affected three Councils were severely impacted by the recent flood disasters.

He noted that the intervention aimed was aimed at assisting the victims and State Government in alleviating the negative impacts of the recent floods on Maiduguri and its environs.

“In Borno State, we are working with two other partners. The first which is CRUDAN, is focusing on non-food items that they are distributing, and CATAI who are actually distributing and providing support to those that were affected by the flooding with wash related interventions”, he said.

For Oxfam, he said “Oxfam is responsible for the multiple cash distribution that we have provided to the different households in the area.”

Also, Joseph Gyandi, the Director of CRUDAN, said the effort was aimed at supporting the State Government and other stakeholders in their efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.

Share