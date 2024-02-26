Health unions urge FG to urgently implement sector salary structure, CONHESS

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has called on the Federal Government to urgently implement the adjusted Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS) so as to avert the resumption of the suspended strike action by the unions.

The call was made in a communique issued by JOHESU at the end of its national leadership meeting held in Abuja.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Kabiru Minjibir and National Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, the unions recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 7, 2023, promised to resolve the demand of JOHESU on adjustment of CONHESS which according to them has been a subject of trade dispute in the health sector for over a decade.

The communiqué further explained that it was the promise by President Tinubu that led to the immediate suspension of an ongoing nationwide industrial action by JOHESU that same day.

While commending the Federal Government for capturing the approved review of the Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure in the Appropriation Act, JOHESU encouraged FG to commence the immediate payment with arrears in the month of February 2024.

However, the national leadership of the unions also appealed to all members to remain calm as the leadership intensifies its effort to ensure that all outstanding demands are met by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, JOHESU and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations, had in an open letter commended the Federal Government for restoring funding to the Health Sector Professional Regulatory Councils that regulate and control the practices of its members.

Also, in a letter cosigned by Minjibir and Egbanubi, JOHESU urged President Tinubu to pay special attention to the health of Nigerians as any life lost cannot be recovered.

They appealed to the President to urgently reconstitute the Boards/Governing Councils of all FHIs, Professional Regulatory Councils and other agencies in the health sector.

The letter reads: “In recent months, we have been critically appraising the output of the various FHIs, Agencies and Professional Regulatory Bodies in Nigeria’s health sector and have come to the conclusion that there are gaps in the effective management of these health institutions.

“There is an observable culture of impunity and lack of adherence to due process by chief executive officers of these FHIs in the absence of Boards of Management.

“Some of the far-reaching effects of the non-constitution of these Federal Health Institutions and other health sector statutory bodies include stalling the promotion of senior staff and some of those who should be in management committees of the hospitals which needs the approval of the Board

“There are disruptions and poor oversight responsibilities of key structures in the hospital system including the entire procurement process of drugs, dressings, consumables, construction works, transport and vehicular logistics and other related endeavours in healthcare management.

“This impedes other establishment procedures with regards to the training, research, and specialised care protocols of the FHIs. Vital decisions on specialised appointments which are incidental to care in the hospitals have been delayed and almost jeopardised in some instances.

“With respect to the earlier listed professional councils which ought to enjoy the legal status of perpetual succession, are probably more hit because vital areas of their output are grounded in statutory provisions.”