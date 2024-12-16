Health report finds modern facilities clustered in cities

Most modern health facilities in Nigeria are clustered in three major cities: Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, highlighting major inequity in health provision, a new health report authored by Femi Olugbile, a distinguished health expert in collaboration with BusinessDay.

The release of the much-anticipated health report: “Frontline Hospitals in Nigeria” is set to reshape conversations around public health.

In an exclusive interview, Olugbile, former permanent secretary, Lagos Ministry of Health, highlights the critical healthcare issues with robust insights on the transformative potential it holds for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

As the launch holds on Tuesday, December 17, at Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi, Olugbile shares the challenges and triumphs of crafting this pivotal work and why it is a must-read for policymakers, practitioners, and every Nigerian invested in better health outcomes.

The report builds on a pioneering effort that began in April 2021 with the ground-breaking publication The Business of Healthcare in Lagos: 20 Frontline Hospitals.

“The point of the exercise was two-fold – to find out how durable and successful the healthcare industry was in the Lagos environment as a business prospect – what we called ‘The Business of Medicine’,” Olugbile said.

In collaboration with BusinessDay, the report provided an in-depth analysis of healthcare delivery in Lagos, examining both the business prospects of healthcare facilities and their quality of service.

Now, with the latest report, Olugbile and BusinessDay have expanded their scope, turning the lens onto health facilities across Nigeria, a project aimed at uncovering the strengths and challenges of the country’s healthcare system in unprecedented detail.

Read also: Redefining Healthcare: Olugbile unveils insights, inspiration behind health report

The report moves beyond a sleek hospital outlook and delves into the operational realities of diverse facilities, from general hospitals to specialist centres, pharmacies, diagnostic clinics, and ICT providers.

It sheds light on ground-breaking success stories which have risen to prominence through sheer determination and innovation, despite limited resources.

Such facilities exemplify the potential for healthcare transformation, even in underrepresented areas.

This extensive study showcases 38 facilities across the nation, offering readers a glimpse into how health systems operate at different levels and the impact they have on their communities.

By highlighting successes, challenges, and gaps, the report provides a roadmap for stakeholders, policymakers, and private entities to foster innovation, enhance service delivery, and reimagine healthcare in Nigeria.

Olugbile emphasised that the book is a mirror to the current state of healthcare, inspiring improvements through stories of resilience, ingenuity, and quality commitment.

Share