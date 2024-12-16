Redefining Healthcare: Olugbile unveils insights, inspiration behind health report

Femi Olugbile, a distinguished expert in healthcare, is set to reshape conversations around public health with the release of his much-anticipated health report: “Frontline Hospitals in Nigeria”.

In an exclusive interview, he delves into the key insights and inspirations that shaped the report, highlighting the critical issues it addresses, the audience it targets, and the transformative potential it holds for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

As the launch holds on Tuesday 17th, December at Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi, Lagos Olugbile shares the challenges and triumphs of crafting this pivotal work and why it is a must-read for policymakers, practitioners, and every Nigerian invested in better health outcomes.

The report builds on a pioneering effort that began in April 2021 with the groundbreaking publication The Business of Healthcare in Lagos: 20 Frontline Hospitals.

“The point of the exercise was two-fold – to find out how durable and successful the healthcare industry was in the Lagos environment as a business prospect – what we called ‘The Business of Medicine’,” Olugbile said.

In collaboration with BusinessDay, the report provided an in-depth analysis of healthcare delivery in Lagos, examining both the business prospects of healthcare facilities and their quality of service.

Now, with the latest report, Olugbile and BusinessDay have expanded their scope, turning the lens onto health facilities across Nigeria, a project aimed at uncovering the strengths and challenges of the country’s healthcare system in unprecedented detail.

The report moves beyond a sleek hospital outlook and delves into the operational realities of diverse facilities, from general hospitals to specialist centers, pharmacies, diagnostic clinics, and ICT providers.

It sheds light on groundbreaking success stories which have risen to prominence through sheer determination and innovation, despite limited resources.

Such facilities exemplify the potential for healthcare transformation, even in underrepresented areas.

This extensive study showcases 38 facilities across the nation, offering readers a glimpse into how health systems operate at different levels and the impact they have on their communities.

By highlighting successes, challenges, and gaps, the report provides a roadmap for stakeholders, policymakers, and private entities to foster innovation, enhance service delivery, and reimagine healthcare in Nigeria.

Olugbile emphasizes that the book is a mirror to the current state of healthcare, inspiring improvements through stories of resilience, ingenuity, and quality commitment.

As Nigeria grapples with inequities in healthcare distribution and a growing need for innovation, the report calls for the integration of quality assurance mechanisms, the expansion of compulsory health insurance, and increased private-sector participation to achieve universal health coverage.

This monumental work captures both the challenges and the promise of Nigerian healthcare, leaving readers with a sense of optimism for the future, while also demanding urgent action to close critical gaps in the system.

Share