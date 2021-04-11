Health benefits of Nigerian traditional diets- 2

UGU LEAVES

Good source of dietary fibre

According to https://www.finelib.com fluted pumpkin leaves are a source of dietary fibre that helps in reducing the chances of health conditions like irritable bowel movement, constipation and those causes by indigestion problems like ulcers and gastroparesis.

Maintains the body tissues

The vitamin contents present in this vegetable helps in maintaining healthy tissues, cells, membrane as well as maintaining the skin and treating of wounds in the case of vitamin C.

Rich in antioxidants

They are rich in alkaloids, resins, hydrocyanic acid, tannins and flavonoids which are powerful antioxidants that offer some immune system and anti-inflammatory benefits. They are effective in the prevention of cancer.

Balances the hormones

The vegetable is known to have high protein content. Ugu contains the amount of protein needed for hormone balancing; tissue repairs and regulates the acidities of body cells and organs.

Serve as anti-diabetic agent

It has an anti-diabetic effect which means that it has the ability to treat diabetes mellitus by reducing the level of glucose in the blood.

This is made possible due to the content of polysaccharides and ethyl acetate which have been effective in lowering the blood sugar level. They are also effective in promoting glucose tolerance as well as the levels of serum insulin.

Improves blood production

The presence of iron and other important minerals in it contribute to the boosting of blood in the body system and prevent anemia.

Improves the bones and teeth

Fluted pumpkin vegetable contains a good amount of calcium that the body needs for maintaining healthy bones and teeth also keep the skeletal systems in normal functioning conditions.

It also contains magnesium which plays a vital role in making the bone firm and strong.

Treats convulsion

Ugu leaves have been found effective in treating convulsion in children. It becomes medicinal in this case when sliced and mixed with coconut water and with a small amount of salt.

Effective for weight loss

Foods that help in weight loss are recommended for its effectiveness in weight management. Vegetables such a fluted pumpkin leaves contain a high amount of dietary fiber which can help you lose weight as it makes one fuller and lowers their appetite.

Promotes fertility

Fluted Pumpkin leaves have been used locally in the treatment of infertility issues in both men and women.

Its content of many vital nutrients and compounds have proven effective in its use to boost/improve sperm count in men and the overall functioning of their testicles.

Can improve memory

It contains vital nutrients such as vitamins and magnesium which aid in the improvement and normal functioning of the brain and nervous system.

This can help in improving cognitive reasoning, memory loss (Dementia) and other health conditions associated with memory health such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Health Benefits of EFO RIRO according to soupfactoryng

It is a healthy diet because it contains vital ingredients such as red bell pepper: it has twice the amount of vitamin C in a green pepper and 9 times more vitamins A and K and promotes good sight and aids digestion.

Green leaf or African spinach (Amaranthushybridus): is high in antioxidant properties which are low in fat and contains dietary fibre.

Palm fruit oil: it contains vitamin E and rich contents of saturated & mono-unsaturated fatty acids.

Locust beans (Parkiabiglobosa): it contains high lipid (29percent), protein (35percent), and carbohydrate (16percent).

This soup is recommended for weight watchers, the elderly, and anybody that seeks for body nourishment because it aids in digestion, reduces blood sugar, enhances weight loss, and can be used for the treatment of stroke and hypertension especially from the locust beans.

EWEDU

Health Benefits of Jute Leaf (Ewedu)

According to ModupeoluwaAdekanye writing for The Guardian on Wellness, many people use Jute leaf (Ewedu) but little do they know about its health benefits. It can be cooked in diverse ways; for soup or as smoothie.

Below are some of the health benefits of Jute leaf:

Weight loss

Trying to lose some weights? Try jute leaf. The fatty acids, omega 3, Vitamins B, magnesium and zinc present in Ewedu have a role to play in losing weight and some serves to reduce appetite.

Prevents aging

Equally important, this vegetable is very good in keeping the skin young. It contains vitamins that are very important as an antioxidant. Essential fatty acids in Ewedu can keep skin moist.

In the same way, it prevents the loss of water through the skin, thus reducing the wrinkles that are the main cause of aging.

Strengthens bone and teeth

In addition, calcium is very important in strengthening bone and teeth. Also, the useful phosphorus in Jute leaf is important in maintaining bone density.

Stabilises blood pressure

Do you want to stabilise your blood pressure? Take Jute leaf. The Omega 3 in this vegetable serves this purpose. Taking Ewedu can help you prevent hypertension.

Helps in hormone stabilisation in women

Likewise, Ewedu helps during PMS (premenstrual syndrome); PMS is a symptom of a disturbance experienced by a woman that results in an emotional change.

It keeps the menstrual cycle regularly. It has also been advised by researchers that women going through menopause should take more of this vegetable.

Improves brain health

Lastly, the Omega 3 in Ewedu helps to improve the functions of the brain. It helps nerve impulse, and treat nerve tingling. So, eating it is strongly recommended for growing children to improve their brainpower.

Health Benefits of KULI KULI

According to Healthguide.ng the health benefits of kulikuli are similar to that of groundnuts, which it is mainly made up of. However, some additional ingredients used in making kulikuli are those that account for its health benefits. These include ingredients such as pepper, ginger powder, and onions.

Rich source of protein

The main functions of protein are to strengthen, repair, or replace worn-out tissue. Kulikuli are good sources of protein and, when consumed, promotes good health.

Good sources of vitamins

Kulikuli comprises of vitamins like vitamin A, E, C, B6, B12 that assist against diseases and boosts immunity. For example, Vitamin E is an antioxidant that destroys free radicals in the body and prevents other coronary diseases. It is also contains an antioxidant called resveratrol which fights cancer.

Rich in calcium and magnesium

Kulikuli contains calcium, which strengthens bones and teeth and magnesium which help to protect against heart disease. They are also rich in iron, which boosts red blood cells and prevents anaemia.

Contains healthy fats

Most of the fats in kulikuli are mono-unsaturated and poly-unsaturated fatty acids, which can improve your blood cholesterol levels. This, in turn, reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Great for weight loss

Kulikuli also aids in weight loss as the copper content present lowers bad cholesterol levels and burns excess fat. It has a low glycemic index (GI), which means that they do not cause big increase in blood sugar levels.

High in dietary fibre

Kulikuli are an excellent source of dietary fibre that is a heart-healthy nutrient that should be taken daily.

Good for pregnant women

This Northern Nigerian snack contains folate. Folate, also known as vitamin B9 or folic acid has many important functions and is especially important during pregnancy, such as preventing neural tube defects in babies.