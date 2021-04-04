Health benefits of Nigerian traditional diets (1)

Great nutritionists, including Mark Wahlqvist, a professor of Medicine and president, International Union of Nutritional Sciences (2003), attest to the fact that there is evidence-based nutrition. That eating habits of different ethnic groups with specific relation to locally available foods in our communities do affect our physique and wellbeing. Incidentally, Nigeria’s most prominent professors of nutrition such as Professors Adewale Omololu, Tola Atinmo, A. Onisemo and E. O. Ojofeitimi also attest to this position.

For instance, amongst the races, the Asians live longest. They are the healthiest because their diets consist of a lot of fish and plant materials such as nuts, fruits and vegetables. They hardly eat red meat.

Still on evidence-based nutrition, have you ever wondered why here in Nigeria the Hausa/Fulani are tall and slim, the Igbos are stocky and average in height while the Yoruba have average attributes in height, build and complexion? Apart from heredity, it all boils down to their diet.

Nutritional evidences reveal that the Northern-based Hausas/Fulanis consume more milk and grains, the Igbos eat more variety of root-based solid foods and vegetables while the Yoruba also dwell more on starchy, solid foods as well as vegetable soups/stew.

Let us therefore, take a look at some of our traditional diets and what they offer to our bodies.

POUNDED YAM:

Health benefits of pounded yam include providing energy, boosting immunity and stabilizing blood sugar. It is effective against mouth and lung cancers and fights cold.

Packed with nutrition, yams are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They enhance brain function, ease symptoms of menopause, have cancer-fighting properties and reduce inflammation. They also improve blood sugar control.

AMALA:

Amala contains dietary fibre, which reduces colon cancer risk by preventing hazardous compounds in the food from affecting the colon mucosa. It is highly rich in antioxidants that help to fight free radicals in the body. It reduces the risk of cancer and inflammation and prevents cell damage.

According to https://reliancehealthinc.co/blog/ amala is safe for diabetic patients. It is highly recommended for people with diabetes. It contains a low glycemic index that will help avoid a rapid increase in glucose level.

Due to the ability to digest and absorb carbohydrates slowly, it does not cause any sudden increase in blood sugar/ insulin levels. It supports a healthy digestive system.

Amala is known to have high fibre and water content, containing anti-inflammatory properties that aid in digestion, thereby preventing constipation.

It improves your immunity and fights against infections easily. Vitamin C enhances the absorption of iron in the intestine, fight against infections, neutralizes blood toxins, and intervenes in the healing of wounds. Thiamine is needed for proper digestion.

Good for Menopausal Women

Women who are in their menopause stage lack vitamin B6 and go through hormonal imbalance. Amala contains enzymes that help modify and balance some hormones that no longer function in menopausal women’s bodies.

Supports a Healthy Digestive System

CASSAVA FUFU

According to medicalnewstoday.com, cassava is a calorie-rich vegetable that contains plenty of carbohydrates and key vitamins and minerals.

It is a good source of vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin. The leaves, which are also edible if a person cooks them or dries them in the sun, can contain up to 25percent protein.

However, the cassava root does not deliver the same nutritional value as other tuber vegetables. Tapioca starch is gaining attention as a source of gluten-free flour to make bread and other baked products that are suitable for people with intolerance for gluten.

Cassava is a source of resistant starch, which scientists suggest can boost a person’s gut health by helping nurture beneficial gut bacteria. Resistant starches remain relatively unchanged as they pass through the digestive tract.

Cassava contains only small amounts of proteins and fats. As a result, people who use cassava as a primary dietary staple may need to eat extra protein (beans, egg, fish, chicken, turkey) to avoid malnutrition.

Since cassava leaves are a source of protein, people in some parts of the world emphasize combining the roots and leaves of the plant to address this concern.

Health Benefits of AKARA

Also known as bean cake, Akara is one of the popular Nigerian snacks that are really tasty and nourishing. It is made from beans, thus the name and other ingredients like tomatoes, onions, pepper, salt, and crayfish, depending on how you like it.

According to healthguide.ng, beans are very good source of protein and other essential nutrients such as sodium, dietary fibre, sugar, and saturated fat. Beans are rich in zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, and vitamins B1, B6, E, and K.

It is also rich in antioxidants. Beans are not just good for the waistline, they may also aid especially in disease prevention. Akara is a traditional Nigerian delicacy that helps reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. It also helps to prevent cancer. Akara is rich in both protein and fiber, but low in calories. Protein and fiber are two of the most vital nutrients that promote weight loss.

Good for weight loss

You may have noticed that when you eat Akara it takes a while before you get hungry again. This is because of the fibre and healthful starches they contain, which helps to create a feeling of satisfaction. This could help prevent overeating and may lead to weight loss.

Heart-healthy food

In fact, one medical study said that regularly eating a diet or snack that is rich in beans can significantly lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of getting heart issues. It is one of the Nigerian foods with low cholesterol.

Great for preventing diabetes

Another interesting health benefit of akara is that it can help you prevent type 2 diabetes because it is very rich in fibre. They also have a very low glycemic index (GI) of 44. Foods with low glycemic index raise blood sugar slowly, which is crucial for managing diabetes.

One medical study even added that a diet rich in beans can lower blood sugar and HbA1c levels, which simply measures how blood sugar control over time.

Easier to digest

Akara balls are known to provide a healthy alternative to our meat and animal proteins as they also tend to digest faster. Since it’ is also rich in fibre that makes it a great food for the digestive system. It is also a healthy Nigerian food for babies.

Prevents fatty liver

Eating food with bean content prevents fatty liver. This is a condition whereby the fat stored in the liver keeps accumulating, which can lead to obesity or high cholesterol level.

PEPPER SOUP

Delicious pepper soup is good for your heartbeat, toothache, headache, skin and effective against diarrhea and cancer.

EDIKAIKONG SOUP

Health benefits of Edikaikong soup are building muscles, providing high energy, good for the lungs, nerves, bones, skin and aids digestion.

EGUSI SOUP

Health benefits of Egusi (melon) soup include the improvement of appetite, vision, digestion, health of the heart and skin. It is highly rich in antioxidants that help to fight free radicals in the body. It reduces the risk of cancer and inflammation and prevents cell damage.