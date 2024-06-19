Girls need to be empowered to overcome menstrual stigmas with hygiene education – Dawodu

Olayemi Dawodu, managing director and chief executive officer of Clina Lancet Laboratories Nigeria, has said that girls need to be empowered to overcome menstrual stigmas with hygiene education.

According to Dawodu, towards improving menstrual health and hygiene awareness among young girls, there is a need to continuously educate them on the health risks associated with poor menstrual practices, and create a supportive environment free from societal stigmas.

The CEO of Clina Lancet Laboratories, who has been a vocal advocate for this cause, had a comprehensive sensitisation campaign at Queens College, Yaba.

The campaign, titled “Pad-Up A Girl,” is part of Clina Lancet Laboratories’ broader vision to promote women’s health and well-being. This vision aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages.

The “Pad-Up A Girl” campaign is in its third year and is designed to span over a decade, aiming to deepen awareness among young girls about menstrual hygiene.

Globally, millions of girls and women face significant barriers to managing their menstruation effectively. According to UNESCO, one in ten girls in sub-Saharan Africa misses school during their menstrual cycle, which can amount to as much as 20% of a school year.

In Nigeria, these statistics are even more alarming, with many girls lacking access to adequate menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities. This gap in menstrual hygiene management is not just a health issue but also an educational and economic one.

Dawodu said that there are critical needs to address menstrual health openly and educate young girls adding that this education could lead to better reproductive health outcomes and empower girls with the confidence to practice good hygiene.

“The economic situation is very dire right now. Honestly, it’s survival mode for many, and some people would pick food over pads.

“This campaign is about empowering the girl child to know that it’s normal to menstruate, to own it, and to overcome the cultural stigmas surrounding menstruation. It’s about ensuring they have the confidence to maintain their general well-being and health,” he said.

Dawodu said that there are numerous benefits of maintaining good menstrual hygiene, stressing that it prevents infections that can lead to serious health complications, including infertility if not properly treated.

She explained that improper hygiene could cause urinary tract infections and other issues in the reproductive organs, underlining the importance of regular sanitary practices.

“By promoting frequent changing and cleanliness, we help ensure the girl child does not suffer from infections that could ascend into the bladder or reproductive organs.

“This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, and our commitment this year is to champion advocacy, engage with girls, and provide the products they need to maintain their menstrual hygiene,” Dawodu said.

Also speaking, Titilayo Adebiyi, vice principal of Students’ Affairs, representing the principal of Queens’ College, Yaba, expressed profound gratitude for the initiative. She highlighted the financial burdens many students face, noting that sanitary products have become a luxury for some families.

“We count it a privilege to have been chosen by Clina Lancet Laboratories. Pads are expensive these days, and some students may resort to using tissue, which is not hygienic. We are happy and appreciate the gesture immensely,” Adebiyi said.

Addressing young girls who still rely on unhygienic products for menstrual care, Titilayo advised: “With proper education and improvement in the economy, my advice to them is to consider using pads.”

A student and beneficiary of the initiative, Victoria Febechukwu, shared speaking personal experience, saying this is a timely intervention of Clina Lancet Laboratories. As the school term nears its end, many students are running low on supplies, making the donation of sanitary pads a much-needed relief.

“I’m a student of Senior Secondary School 2. This means a lot because when you go out, pads go for an average of a thousand naira per pack. Most of us haven’t gone for midterm break and we don’t have pads to use again. But because they came to our school and gave us pads, it helps us continue caring for ourselves rather than begging from our mates.”

Dawodu emphasised the importance of private sector involvement in promoting menstrual hygiene awareness.

She called on other organisations to join forces in addressing this critical issue that significantly impacts the health and future of young girls.

“The onus lies on private organisations such as ours that operate in the formal sector. We benefit from trading, so we must coalesce and even partner with NGOs to work hard in promoting this very important matter that can affect the health of girls eventually.”

Through the “Pad-Up A Girl” campaign, Clina Lancet Laboratories is not only providing essential products but also fostering an environment where young girls can freely discuss and manage their menstrual health. By breaking down cultural stigmas and promoting hygiene education, the campaign aims to ensure that every girl can experience menstruation without fear, shame, or health risks.