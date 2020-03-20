GE Healthcare trains 200 medical professionals to improve laboratory service delivery

GE Healthcare has trained over 200 medical professionals in the country to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The healthcare professionals were trained on Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in stroke management, among other topics which will help practitioners optimize their work.

In collaboration with ECHOLAB radiology and Laboratory services, GE healthcare a provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies which enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics, and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services has focused the training forum themed ‘Elevating Radiology’ held in Lagos and Abuja recently.

The training was designed for hospital professionals including radiologists, radiographers, specialists, and general practitioners.

“Precise diagnosis is a result of quality imaging services done by well-equipped and well-trained clinicians. This can greatly help to improve patient satisfaction and the bottom line of both public and private healthcare providers,” said Eyong Ebai, general manager – West, Central and French Sub-Saharan Africa for GE Healthcare.

“We are honoured to collaborate with ECHOLAB to ensure Nigeria’s medical professionals are equipped with the right skills to continue providing better outcomes for patients,” Ebai said.

He stated that the training and skill development has become an essential ingredient in ensuring the efficiency of healthcare staff.

Ebai added that rapidly developing technologies and constant updates in procedures mean that staff needs to continually re-evaluate their training needs.

He noted that GE Healthcare’s objectives with the workshops is to provide equipment’s users with opportunities to gain the knowledge and skills to optimize equipment usage, clinical practice and patient care.

Also commenting, Pius Ihimekpen, sales and marketing director of ECHOLAB said the organisation mission is to provide world-class practice delivery of diagnostic services in Nigeria as the ultimate one-stop shop with a full range of diagnostic services to investigate a wide range of illnesses and conditions.

“The training delivered in collaboration with GE Healthcare are important in our experts keep up with technological advancements in the healthcare industry and remain relevant in providing patient-centered services,” he said.

Meanwhile, training and education are key to strengthening healthcare systems, he said.

GE has a strong commitment to advance education, skills development of healthcare professionals to promote local capacity across Africa.

GE Healthcare has established three healthcare training centres and one innovation center to serve the continent.

Additionally, GE’s Lagos Garage, launched in 2016 to support SME development in Nigeria has trained 1,000 entrepreneurs so far, to use the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies; 3D printers, CNC mills, and laser cutters as well as business development.

ANTHONIA OBOKOH