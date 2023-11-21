Fidson partners Chinese drug maker to improve HIV treatments

In a bid to further add value to the healthcare landscape in Nigeria and Africa, Fidson Healthcare Plc has partnered with Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co. Limited, a Chinese drug maker to improve access to innovative treatments for HIV in Nigeria.

The duo officially signed to share and combine their resources, technical expertise and positions in the market to raise their competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical field.

According to a statement, both companies will engage in multi-level collaborations including manufacturing, clinical research, promotions and sales.

Heliang Fu, chairman of Aidea Pharma, at the signing ceremony stated that the collaboration marks an important step for Aidea Pharma in its commitment to global medical cooperation.

“By integrating our expertise and experience in the field of innovative drugs, we are confident in bringing greater well-being to African patients,” he said.

Fidelis Ayebae, managing director and CEO of Fidson also said the company sees the collaboration will build on the the complementary strengths of both parties and inject new vitality into the medical operations in Africa.

“This is also in line with our commitment to provide better and more accessible medicines for the people of Africa,” Ayebae said.

Read also: Fidson’s profit up 18% amid rising finance cost

The collaboration ` promise as a significant growth driver for both companies, particularly as a major factor in the development of local pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria.

It will also improve the healthcare and medical practice on the continent. It is expected to be a sterling example of in-depth cooperation in the medical field between China and Nigeria.

Fidson Healthcare Plc was established in 1995 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2008. The company is mainly engaged in the production and sales of high-quality medicines and healthcare products.

The company was the first to manufacture anti-retroviral ARV drugs in sub-Saharan Africa in 2005. It has a large sales network and business scope in the Nigerian market. With over 300 products across several therapeutic classes, Fidson has initiated a strong export drive to expand her footprint on the African continent.

Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd was founded in 2009 and listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2020.

The company focuses on the core development area of anti-HIV drugs and leverages its competitive advantages in the field of human protein. It is oriented towards addressing unmet clinical treatment needs in China and actively explores, develops, and markets innovative drugs.

Aidea Pharma is committed to research and development, building a complete pipeline of anti-retroviral drug (ARV), and has core technical advantages and product first-mover advantages in this field.

The company aims to provide patients with a more diverse range of drug choices, continuously meeting the urgent needs for the upgrading of HIV treatment in China, and strives to become a leader in the field of HIV treatment.

The company continues to consolidate its resource advantages in the field of human protein and actively lays out the upstream and downstream industrial ecology in this field.