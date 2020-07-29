FG’s ‘One Million Lives’ Programme impact communities in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule said that his administration in the last one year has made a significant impact in providing quality health care services to the people, through the Saving One Million Lives Programme in the state.

According to the governor, the programme initiated by the Federal Government has expanded access to essential primary health care services for women and children

Sule stated this Wednesday at the Flag-off and distribution of Hospital Equipment to General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres across the State in Lafia.

He said, with the global health challenge of coronavirus pandemic, his government has intensified effort and commitment to revamping the sector, hence the domestication of the programme in the State.