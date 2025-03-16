The Federal Government is working with a multinational healthcare company, Roche and digital healthcare provider, Oncopadi Technologies, to launch a Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing (BRANT) Programme—an initiative aimed at supporting breast cancer patients across Nigeria.

The programme aims to enhance early detection and ensure timely, accurate breast cancer diagnosis by offering free immunohistochemistry tests, multidisciplinary care, and navigation services to 5,000 patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent in Nigeria with over 32,000 cases yearly. Half of the women diagnosed with breast cancer do not survive beyond five years due to factors such as lack of awareness, insufficient funds, and limited access to testing and treatment in sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, according to Roche.

Usman Aliyu, director-general of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NiCRAT) stressed that early detection, timely intervention, and seamless access to healthcare resources can dramatically change the course of a diagnosis.

“It is with this understanding that this collaboration has worked tirelessly to create a solution that brings patients, healthcare providers, and support networks together in one unified system.

Moreover, the app bridges gaps in communication between patients and healthcare providers,” he explained.

He described the BRANT initiative aa the beginning of a new chapter in cancer care, and assured of government’s plan to expand the reach to more communities, so that no matter where someone lives, they can access the highest quality of care and support. “I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to our partners ONCOPADI and Roche, without whom this initiative would not have been possible’, the DG added.

Omolola Salako, CEO, Oncopadi Technologies, cited in her remarks, cited statistics which estimates that more than 32,000 new breast cancer cases will be diagnosed in 2025. According to the expert, “this means approximately 2,700 cases each month and 88 cases each day. For five seconds, I want you to imagine what it feels like for the 88 women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer today. Now imagine, if you will, the mental, physical and financial barriers breast cancer raises,” she said.

She noted that the direct cost of cancer treatment costs up to N30 million or more, while indirect cost of care may even cost her more if her source of livelihood is threatened.

Salako, further expressed concerns that challenges such as delayed diagnosis, treatment and high cost of care and the aggressive nature of breast cancer in Nigerian women contributes to poor survival outcomes.

“This situation positions Nigeria as the country with the highest age-standardised breast cancer mortality rate in the world,” she added however, enthused that the program which is structured around three key pillars; Access, Navigation, and Testing, will boost outcomes.

Terseer Sar, Head of Access, Roche Products Limited, informed that the initiative which will run for 18 months, will shorten diagnostic timelines to under 60 days, improving survival rates and quality of life.

“The BRANT program is designed with one clear goal in mind: to accelerate impact for patients particularly in the realm of healthcare. By providing services that remove the barriers to patients getting to point of care — free immunohistochemistry testing, MDTs, we aim to reduce financial barriers that may delay critical diagnoses,” she said.

