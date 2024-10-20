FG disburses ₦12.9 billion for basic healthcare

The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of ₦12.911 billion to the National Health Insurance Authority, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System.

This funding was approved at the eighth meeting of the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in Abuja on Friday.

The allocation pertains to the fourth quarter of 2024, in accordance with the current BHCPF guidelines.

The committee emphasised that the fund aims to ensure effective implementation, transparency, and accountability. It oversees the strategic direction of the BHCPF, monitors fund disbursement, and ensures alignment among the four entities: NHIA, NPHCDA, NEMSAS, and NCDC.

The committee reiterated its commitment to ensuring the effective implementation, transparency, and accountability of the fund.

The MOC will reconvene in mid-December to disburse funds for the first quarter of 2025.

The committee noted that, in alignment with Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Initiative, significant reforms of the BHCPF have been initiated, including a comprehensive review of the BHCPF guidelines, operational architecture reforms, and the strengthening of governance structures.

During its eighth MOC meeting, memos were presented for the adoption of the revised BHCPF 2.0 guidelines, an accountability framework, and the disbursement of funds for the fourth quarter of the 2023 financial year.

Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said the Federal Government is making strides in improving governance within the health sector and enhancing health outcomes for the population.

He added that 2.4 million vulnerable Nigerians have been enrolled in the Vulnerable Groups Fund over the past year.

