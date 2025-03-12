The federal government has commenced the review of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) arrangement process with Jamaica.

When this process comes to fruition, it will enable direct air services between Nigeria and Jamaica and ensure a significant diplomatic boost for the two countries.

A statement by Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications Keyamo, said that the minister is leading this process from Nigeria’s end, while Lincoln Downer, the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, would lead the push for the North American country.

The statement said that the two leaders discussed this position on Tuesday in Abuja when Jamaica’s ambassador visited Keyamo in his office.

Downer, in his address, expressed his deep appreciation for Nigeria, revealing an intriguing discovery from his four months as the Jamaican envoy to Nigeria. The ambassador emphasised the potential for mutually beneficial diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria.

He highlighted the importance of improving and enhancing bilateral relations, including reviewing the BASA arrangements between the two countries.

Downer lamented that Jamaica currently lacked a national carrier and relies on neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago for air transport. He proposed the idea of combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.

He said, “I have since discovered that Nigeria might be my ancestral home after all.

“I have been tasked by my country to review and improve on the diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, especially concerning air services.”

Also, Downer shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which he said were trending in Jamaica. This cultural exchange, he noted, further reinforces the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity between the two countries.

“There is no reason why we should not have a direct flight between our countries. Nigerians love Jamaica, and there is a rising demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria,” he added.

In his response, Keyamo welcomed the ambassador’s proposals and expressed his eagerness to take the next steps. In a bid to ensure a swift resolution, he said the government would set up a committee to expedite the process.



