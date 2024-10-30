FCTA begins free screening of 250,000 residents for hypertension, diabetes

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the screening of 250,000 residents for hypertension and diabetes in Abuja as part of efforts to tackle the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

The official launch of the exercise took place on Wednesday and will run until 8th November 2024. It is part of the Project 10 Million nationwide seven-day screening initiative, introduced by the Committee of Health Commissioners, with support from the Governors’ Forum and the Federal Ministry of Health.

With the theme “Know Your Number, Control Your Number,” the campaign aims to screen 10 million Nigerians for blood pressure and blood sugar levels to combat non-communicable diseases, which often develop silently without symptoms and pose significant health risks.

Adedolapo Fasawe, mandate secretary for the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, noted that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is encouraging all residents to take part in the free screenings.

Fasawe assured the public that the FCTA is well-prepared for the initiative and has partnered with key stakeholders to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. She highlighted the timeliness of the campaign, which targets over 250,000 residents of the capital city.

She urged residents to take advantage of the opportunity, allowing health workers to assess their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as early detection makes managing these conditions more effective.

The programme will reach over 200 communities across the FCT, with health workers travelling across Abuja to ensure accessibility, particularly for underserved communities, thereby guaranteeing vulnerable populations equitable access to essential care.

General hospitals, primary healthcare centres, mosques, churches, markets, garages, and parks will be included to maximise reach and convenience

