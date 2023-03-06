Experts to review mental health bill at maiden Confab

Health experts, some of which include renowned doctors, psychiatrists and therapists will be reviewing the Mental Health Bill which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Mental Health Conference.

Themed, ‘The Mind Behind the Mask,’ the conference is scheduled to hold 19th of March 2023 at the Oriental Hotel Ballroom, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria.

Maymunah Yusuf-Kadiri, the convener, of the conference stated the conference is coming at time when about eight in 10 women experience some form of mental health illnesses during the course of their lifetime, and more common mental health related illnesses such as; clinical depression, anxiety, drug abuse, postpartum depression amongst others.

Yusuf-Kadiri stated in today’s climate, mental health is no longer a subject to be swept under the carpet or its importance disregarded, as Nigeria has a collective responsibility as a people to lend voices and extend influences towards creating a safe and harmonious community for women and people in general.

She however assured that a glimmer of hope struck as president, Muhammadu Buhari recently passed the Mental health bill which was both timely and instructive.

Yusuf-Kadiri who was also instrumental towards orchestrating and ensuring that this bill was passed stated that event will be highly practical and engaging and will feature an interactive four hours panel session with notable key industry leaders and mental health

ambassadors, an on-site therapy session (Lounge) with licensed Therapists &

Psychiatrist.

The conference will also provide an intensive mental health assessment test, an on-site medical consultation with licensed medical professionals, an award for NGOs who have madeimpactful strides with the awareness of mental health, and individuals who have thrived and triumphed, amongst other things.