Evercare Hospital performs first advanced paediatric surgery in Nigeria

Evercare Hospital has conducted the First Laparoscopic Thoracoscopic Repair of Oesophageal Atresia with Tracheoesophageal fistula on a 3-day old infant in Nigeria.

This ground-breaking fist was performed last month at the 165-bed tertiary, multispecialty hospital which is based in Lekki, Lagos.

According to a press statement by the hospital, the 3-day old neonate presented with severe respiratory distress, an inability to pass a feeding tube for liquid nutrients and had three previous episodes of cardiac arrests.

The surgery performed by Arua Igwe Obasi, the lead paediatric surgeon at Evercare, lasted about three hours and had a very successful outcome. The infant has commenced oral feeding and has since been discharged.

“When the 3-day old arrived at Evercare, his history presented severe respiratory distress, foaming of saliva in the mouth since birth, and he already had three episodes of cardiac arrests requiring resuscitation,” Igwe said.

He also said that using the Laparoscopic technique for this specific procedure on the infant is a first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa. “It is indeed a ground-breaking moment for us all in healthcare especially because the mortality rate for this diagnosis in this part of the world is above 95 percent.”

Formally commissioned in March 2021, the hospital has quickly become one of the foremost hospitals in Nigeria with top-tier expertise in various surgical subspecialties, and providing quality and accessible care to patients.

Its facilities are fully equipped with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties including Cardiac and Interventional Cardiology, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Mother & Child Services, Critical Care & Emergency Medicine.

“As a multi-specialty and tertiary care facility, our healthcare standards are driven by innovation in ensuring quality healthcare delivery and accessibility, clinical excellence, and outstanding clinical outcomes,” Rajeev Bhandari, the chief executive officer at Evercare Hospital said

He adds, “We remain committed on our journey to transforming healthcare by elevating the standards of service delivery.”

Apart from carrying out the first of its kind paediatric surgery, it has also commenced open heart surgeries and spine surgeries in November 2021.

The first open heart surgery was a 56-year-old male who was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease (TVD) which is an extreme form of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). And Vaja Harish, the cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon was the lead surgeon amongst the team of caregivers who assisted in the surgery.

“Performing the hospital’s first ever Coronary Artery Bypass Graft in the hospital (CABG) was a huge privilege for me which further re-emphasizes the fact that collaborative effort among our team of caregivers, delivery of medical excellence as well as providing exceptional patient care through outstanding medical outcomes remains the goal at Evercare,” Harish expressed.