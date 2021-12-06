Evercare Hospital begins spine surgery in partnership with top American surgeon

Evercare Hospital, Lekki, has commenced spine surgery operation in partnership with RNZ group and led by Serge Rasskazoff, a North American board-certified neurosurgeon.

Rasskazoff has extensive practical experience in treating neurosurgical patients and is skilled in modern surgical techniques in areas of complex spine surgeries, Evercare said in a notice announcing its open to taking up cases.

The RNZ Global is a Nigerian-based company aiming to revolutionize healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging diverse talent from around the world.

Following the launch of the programme, the hospital said it has carried out lumber open spine fusion (3 Level and 1 Level) and anterior cervical discectomy and fusion plus bone graft.

Evercare is one of Nigeria’s youngest and most resourced private hospitals, pushing the frontiers of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

In October, BusinessDay reported the hospital recorded increased patient flow that raised occupied capacity to about 40 percent, seven months after opening.

Rasskazoff received his medical degree from National Medical University Kiev and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

His top areas of expertise are Primary Familial Brain Calcification, Olivopontocerebellar Atrophy, Cerebello Olivary Atrophy, and Pseudotumor Cerebri Syndrome, according to MediFind, a digital platform for finding treatment.

Neurosurgeons treat disorders of the brain and nervous system, skull, pituitary gland, spinal cord, meninges and vertebral column, and cranial and spinal nerves.

They use minimally invasive surgery, neuroradiology imaging like CT, MRI, PET, MEG.

Patients may go to a neurosurgeon for conditions like haemorrhages, hydrocephalus, head or spinal cord trauma, spinal disc herniation, infections and tumours.