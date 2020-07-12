Erectile dysfunction and your fertility

Few men want to talk about their inability to get or maintain an erection however the condition can have a profound impact on relationships and self-esteem. Fortunately, trouble in the bedroom doesn’t necessarily mean you’re dealing with erectile dysfunction.

Most men will have problems with an erection at some point in their sexual history, but one bad day in the bedroom doesn’t mean major sexual health problems.

If you have trouble getting an erection and staying erect for intercourse, you normally would have some concerns and so would your partner. By all means, you want to ensure you are not experiencing any serious, underlying health concerns even as you want to know your erectile dysfunction could affect your chances of ensuring conception with your spouse.

Signs of erectile dysfunction could be confusing and indistinct mainly because your ability to become aroused is a complicated process. Your emotions, brain, hormones, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles all play an intricate part in male arousal. When any of these pieces aren’t in line, it can cause some kind of dysfunction.

Of course, you already know that not having intercourse regularly will not guarantee that your wife would get pregnant, and that is exactly what the inability to arouse and sustain an erection would lead to.

Erectile dysfunction, when a man can’t get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse, is a type of sexual dysfunction. It doesn’t mean the man doesn’t want to have sex; it simply means his body is not responding to that desire in the way that it should.

There are many reasons that suggest you could experience erectile dysfunction. It could be an underlying health issue, or a psychological issue, or a combination of the two. Besides the physical factors, mental health concerns like anxiety or depression, stress, or relationship problems can also contribute to erectile dysfunction.

While trying to conceive, it’s normal for couples to find themselves stressed, especially true if you’ve been trying for a long time. The emotional rollercoaster of hoping to be pregnant only to be let down each month can take its toll and all of these things can contribute to your partner having trouble getting or maintaining an erection.

One thing that you should know right away is that erectile dysfunction does not mean you are infertile; you are only unable to achieve and maintain an erection to have intercourse.

Like most health concerns, erectile dysfunction is treatable. In fact, it should be treated. The treatment is usually based on the primary cause of the dysfunction. The underlying cause (there always is one) will be identified and treated. If that doesn’t correct the erectile dysfunction, your doctor may prescribe medication or pumps as treatment. There are also natural options for treatment such as acupuncture and certain supplements.

If you see your doctor, it’s important to let him know you are trying to conceive. No couple wants to deal with infertility, nor do they want to face the often uncomfortable occurrence of erectile dysfunction, but it is nothing to be ashamed of and it’s more common than most people think.

About half of all men experience erectile dysfunction, and it’s not just older men (as is often the assumption) — 40 percent of men under age 40 experience it.

The most important things you can do if your partner is having trouble with erectile dysfunction include seeing a doctor thatwill be able to get to the bottom of why he’s having trouble with erections and help him come up with a treatment plan.

Having erectile dysfunction is likely a sensitive topic for your partner, at least partially due to the societal implications on a man who “can’t perform” in bed. Avoid making any negative remarks about it or blaming him if you don’t conceive right away.

Erectile dysfunction is not something that a man can usually help on his own and it’s not his fault if he has it.

Being patient when you’re ready to have a baby and it isn’t happening as quickly as you want can be a challenge. When a condition like erectile dysfunction mars your fertility plans, it’s easy to become discouraged.

Be aware that erectile dysfunction can always be treated and, assuming there are no other infertility issues you are dealing with, you should be able to get back to baby making with a much higher chance of success.

It’s also important to remember that your mental health plays as much a part in your sexual ability as your physical health. Stress and other mental health concerns can cause or make erectile dysfunction worse. Minor health problems may slow your sexual response, but the accompanying anxiety that comes with the slow sexual response can shut things down entirely.

Occasional, or intermittent, sexual problems don’t necessarily point to erectile dysfunction, but you may be dealing with the problem if you have a reduced desire for sex, or inability to get and/or maintain an erection.

You may be at a greater risk for erectile dysfunction if you are getting older, have a psychological condition like anxiety, depression, or stress or you suffer from medical conditions such as a heart disease or diabetes among others.

Although it might not be possible to always prevent erectile dysfunction, taking care of yourself can help you avoid persistent problems. In general, the healthier you are, the less likely you’ll be to have erectile dysfunction.

Reduce your stress; manage health conditions like diabetes and heart disease with the help of your doctor. Manage your mental health and exercise regularly.

There’s no one-size-fits-all treatment for erectile dysfunction. Its causes vary, which means you may need to develop a multi-pronged approach to your treatment plan. Work with your doctor to come up with the best treatment for you.

Possible treatments include lifestyle modifications, weight loss, regular exercise, manage your medical conditions, stop smoking, and avoid alcohol and illicit drugs. Seek treatment for anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns. If you’re having relationship difficulties, consider couples counseling.

There is medical treatment as well as physical treatments. If you suffer from erectile dysfunction, there’s help. Discuss your symptoms and concerns with your doctor to help figure out the cause of your erectile dysfunction. Then work toward treatment options that will get you feeling back to your old self again.

Abayomi Ajayi

MD/CEO Nordica Fertility Centre

info@abayomiajayi.com.ng,