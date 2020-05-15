Emzor rolls out COVID-19 response in Lagos, Ogun State

In response to the community transmission phase of the COVID 19 pandemic in Nigeria, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries has rolled out its COVID 19 Response Programmme tagged EMZOR CARES.

“The programme comprises series of interventions to complement the various measures of Government and create much needed succour at various touch points with the public,” said Chinyere Kelvin, the Group Business Development Manager, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Lagos and Ogun states.

According to her, the company also plays a support role by continuing production in all of our four factories in both Lagos and Ogun States, providing healthcare products to Nigerians during this pandemic.

“Our goal is to continue to keep Nigerians safe by providing immune-boosting medications like vitamins, supplements and nutritional oils,” said Kelvin.

The business development manager explained that the EMZOR CARES Programme demonstrates the company’s support and celebration of the front-line workers (the Police, LASTMA, FRSC and LSNC).

“ In meeting the increasing demand for face masks as a vital protective measure against coronavirus, Emzor is also reaching out to pharmacies, hospitals, customers and local communities with donations of relief and protective items. Beneficiary hospitals include Kupa Medical and Isolo General Hospitals. In addition, Emzor has made donations of relief items to both Lagos and Ogun State Governments while also donating palliative and food items to communities in Isolo Lagos and Shagamu in Ogun State.

She added that with the EMZOR CARES programme, Emzor celebrates all front line workers during the COVID 19 pandemic, honouring their sacrifice to keep our nation safe.

“Key elements of EMZOR CARES include free face masks, alcohol-based Emzor Sterilink Sanitizers, and Emzor Paracetamol for frontline workers. The EMZOR CARES Initiative is consistent with Emzor’s commitment to ensure Unlimited Wellness for all Nigerians,” explained kelvin.