Eight dead, ten hospitalised over suspected outbreak of cholera in Ibadan

At least eight people have lost their lives as a result of a strange disease suspected to be cholera in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Apart from the people that died in some villages in Lagelu Local Government Area of Ibadan,ten people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak.

It was gathered that the eight people died between last Friday and Monday in Ariku and Lagun villages in Lagelu North LCDA.

The death of the people in the villages had therefore created fears in the residents of the LCDA and the entire Lagelu local government area.

Secretary of Lagelu North LCDA, Mudashiru Quamardeen, while confirming the incident described the disease as cholera.

“It is a suspected cases of cholera. Because, people are vomiting, we suspect it is cholera outbreak”.

Quamardeen while speaking further in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, confirmed the death of eight people.

According to him, for now, eight people have died. Ten people are hospitalized now, they discharged two people yesterday, (Monday).

“The outbreak occured in Lagelu North LCDA, and I am the caretaker Secretary in Lagelu North LCDA, Where the incident occurred, happened to be my ward in Lagelu North LCDA”.