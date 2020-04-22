Edo records 2 new cases, 1 death, steps up measures against spread

Edo State commissioner for health, Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that the state has recorded two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and one death, reassuring that the state government has intensified measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The state Wednesday confirmed the death of a 57-year-old police officer of Coronavirus.

Okundia, who confirmed the death of the police officer in a telephone interview with BusinessDay in Benin City, however, described the death as unfortunate.

Okundia, who did not give the name of the police officer, however, said it was not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses.

Okundia, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, said Edo now had 17 confirmed cases, two deaths, eight active cases, seven discharged persons, and 142 suspected cases spread across 14 local government areas (LGAs).

He noted that the 17 confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode LGAs, noting that a total of 346 persons with various levels of contacts with confirmed cases have been line-listed and are being followed-up.

The commissioner assured that the remaining eight active cases in the state are being managed at various isolation centres and are responding well to treatment.

He urged all residents to make themselves available for screening, which is currently ongoing at different centres across the state, adding that the screening exercise will help the government ascertain the pattern of spread in order to enhance strategies at containing the virus.

He said, “As the government intensifies efforts at curtailing the spread of this infectious disease in Edo State, we urge all citizens to abide strictly with government directives on social distancing, use of facemask in the public, regular handwashing with soap and running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, cough etiquette and compliance with the stay-at-home order.

“Also, we appeal to everyone with symptoms of the disease to come out for the screening, testing and treatment as prompt detection and treatment increase the chances of survival. COVID-19 is not a death sentence and not a lifelong disease. Once treated and discharged, you are free to live a normal life.

“If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call these toll-free lines that have been activated by Edo State Government for assistance: 08001235111 or 08002200110.”