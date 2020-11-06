Docotal Health Foundation donates COVID-19 medical materials to hospitals

Docotal Health Foundation (DHF) known for its medical outreaches to the less privileged communities in Nigeria and Africa is donating COVID-19 materials such as Face masks, hand gloves, face shield, and Personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals in the country.

According to the foundation, they decided to start a donation campaign on June 8, 2020 with the aim to raise funds to supply mass and gloves for the defiant people to protect them.

“We used the GoFundme platform to receive donations. After a month, we concluded the event and got £600 from 11 donors: 10 individuals and one charity organisation. After Gofundme commission, we retrieved a sum of £638.1,” the foundation said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has been on the rise, DHF co-founded by Okechukwu Ekemezie and Lateef Basaru(both Cuban trained) decided to continue their good will by distributing COVID-19 materials. They have been doing these donations to all the major geopolitical zones of Nigeria which include four different states in Nigeria; Lagos, Enugu, Abuja and Katsina.

DHF is motivated to distribute these medical supplies to as many hospitals that they can because of a three year old child that contacted the dreaded COVID-19 virus in Imo state.