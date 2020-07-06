Cross River NMA insists on existence of coronavirus in state

The Cross River State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is insisting that there are at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state even as the state continues to live in denial.

Agam Ayuk, chairman of Cross River NMA, said five samples sent for COVID-19 testing returned positive, but these have not been uploaded on the database of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), neither has any form of contact tracing begun.

Ayuk alleged during the Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Monday that there is a deliberate attempt by the state government to suppress both testing and confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the state.

But Betta Edu, state commissioner for health, denied the allegations, saying the government has activated COVID-19 testing in the state.

So far, Cross River is the only state in Nigeria that has yet to record a case of COVID-19.

Details coming…