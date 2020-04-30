COVID-19: Udom grants 68 inmates pardon

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has granted amnesty to 68 deserving inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the state Command.

This is part of the measures taken to decongest the correctional facilities across the State during this COVID-19 pandemic.

A breakdown of the amnesty showed that Uyo Custodial Centre got 22, Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre: 17, Eket Custodial Centre: 17, and Ikot Abasi Custodial Centre: 12.

While addressing the released inmates, the State Commissioner for Justice/ Attorney General, Uwemedimo Nwoko who represented the governor said that based on the recommendations from the Nigerian Correctional Service, he has graciously pardoned these 68 Inmates in four Custodial Centres across the State.

He admonished the released inmates to be of good conduct and advised them never to go back to crime.

The Controller of Corrections, Alex Oditah thanked the Governor for his magnanimity towards the downtrodden in the society.

He also appealed to the Governor to make this amnesty a continuous exercise as it will help the Service in reformation and rehabilitation of these Inmates while in custody.

Some of the released Inmates, expressed their gratitude to the governor, the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’faru Ahmed and the Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command for the privilege to be part of this amnesty.

They promised to exhibit good conduct and to engage themselves in skills learnt while in Custody.