COVID-19: The effect on psyche, behavior of people during and after pandemic (part 2)

What are the expected behavioural, mental and psychological health responses and consequences of the corona virus infection and the Covid-19 pandemic due to the quarantine, loneliness, physical and social distancing associated with the C19?

Other illnesses similar to the COVID-19

The rainy season is here with us in Nigeria, therefore there will an increase in other viral infections that affect the nose and throat such as the common cold, the flu caused by influenza fever, that have similar signs and symptoms such as cough, fever, running nose, weakness, sneezing, chest pain and fatigue such as those of the Covid-19 illness. When we experience these symptoms, we should not panic, we should take counter medications such as pain relievers, cough mixtures, multivitamins and herbal teas and get plenty of rest for three days. If the symptoms do not subside after three days that is when to call your doctor for an appointment. On listening to you and after examining you, the doctor will decide whether you need to go for the coronavirus test.

Prevention of getting Infected by the Coronavirus

Apart from the perfect personal hygiene of using your mask in crowded areas, washing your hands frequently, and social and physical distancing advertised by the NCDC, we also need to consider other self-care strategies such as:

Knowing that the virus cannot be transmitted through the use of ATMs, or eating food bought from restaurants or through your shoes when you go out.

You can’t be protected from the virus by taking vinegar, garlic, ginger, turmeric and other herbal concoctions: these herbal drugs can only increase your immunity but will not cure the viral infection. You need to also get out of your house to get some sunshine. Vitamin D is good for the prevention of the infection.

Prevention and management of psychological distress during and after the pandemic

What are the mental health preventive measures that we can all adopt to boost our mental health during this pandemic period? Here are 10 tips to improve your mental health during this pandemic period.

Get sound sleep for about 8 hours of sleep daily, Connect socially with close family members through social media means and Avoid unnecessary frightening information from the social medical, depend only on information from the government.

Keep physically fit, workout in any form for at least 30 minutes thrice weekly if possible, inside the sun and Go back to our hobbies that you have passion for especially while in secondary and tertiary institutions; learn a new skill such as dancing, singing, new language or musical instruments.

Read motivational and inspirational books, and if possible, write your own book too, Avoid excessive intake of alcohol, sugar, salt and fat. Learn how to use a positive emotional strategy of smiling and laughing. Laughter has been said to be the medicine for all ailments. When we smile, it shows that we are happy and the psychological trick is that we cannot be happy and sad at the same time. This is why we need to learn to watch comedy and funny movies to further boost our emotions.

Also, learn to meditate to increase your resilience for physical and mental stress to also increase your frustration tolerance level. Connect directly with the supernatural power of God through meditation, praying and fasting.

Mental health care post pandemic era

The Covis-19 infection will not go away soon, it will remain with us for some months therefore, it is expected that the rates of mental illness will also rise exponentially, the local, state and federal governments need to also put in place mental health surveillance and routine screening for common mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression and drug abuse at the primary and secondary health care levels. Because of the very few mental health personnel available in Nigeria, we need to quickly train, engage and involve allied mental health workers such as the nurses, social workers and community health workers, religious leaders, mental health non-governmental organisations, volunteers, and life coaches in brief evidence-based counselling methods to assist to the mental health experts to manage the expected increase in mental health conditions.

We also need to as a matter of urgency advise the public and mental health policy makers to integrate mental health care into primary and secondary health care as soon as possible.

My final parting words, we should however, realise that 80 percent of those that get infected may be asymptomatic, that means, that they are without signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 illness. Only 20 percent of those who develop the illness will have mild symptoms to moderate symptoms that will need to be admitted and treated at the Isolation Centres, while 5 percent may end up at the Intensive Care Unit and less just about 1 percent of the population will eventually die from the illness.