COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu visits airport, insists on screening of persons arriving Nigeria

Following the confirmation of the third case of Covid-19 otherwise called Coronavirus, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Tuesday, where he insisted that people arriving Nigeria from other countries must be thoroughly screened.

Sanwo-Olu told security officials at the airport that nobody was above the law, and that the situation does not call for any compromise.

The governor, who inspected facilities at the airport, urged all stakeholders in the aviation sector to step up the preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu was received by the acting director general of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who conducted him round the premises.

Sanwo-Olu said: “It’s actually a working visit, 60 percent of international travel come in through Murtala Muhammed International Airport. It is no longer news that we have the third index case, we need to heighten our preventive measures, that is why we have come to encourage our teaming staff.

“We have information that other borders are doing the same thing. Everyone coming in through our boarders must be properly screened , nobody is above rules and regulations, nobody must be spared because coronavirus knows no colour , race or tribe. We came here to commend you and assure you that we are not dropping our guards.”

The governor said he was, however, impressed at the level of screening at the airport, and commended the health officials on ground.

The general manage, Aeromedical Standard, Wilfred Haggai while addressing Sanwo-Olu, said the public health emergency team had been set up since the time of Ebola ,and they have been working together since 2014.