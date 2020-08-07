COVID-19: Sambus Geospatial Ltd donates N5m worth software to government

As part of measures to combat COVID-19 spread through Geographical Information System (GIS) solutions, Sambus Geospatial Nigeria Limited has provided Five million naira worth of software and technical Support to the government.

Akua Aboabea Aboah, Managing Director of the company, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, explained that since the first case on February 27th, 2020, health organizations and individuals want to have quality information on the evolutions of the COVID19 spread.

Scientifically, she says such information requires geographical data and analysis to arrive at relevant facts and figures saying, “Therefore, geographic information system (GIS) technology is inevitably required in every location intelligence solution.

“Consequent to this need, Sambus Geospatial Nigeria Limited has been offering support to government agencies, health departments, non-profit organizations, and industries monitoring COVID-19 by using complimentary software resources provided by

ESRI (Environmental System Research Institute) to build dashboards which gives essential geographic data to monitoring COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“The Operations Dashboard created by Sambus Nigeria has been adopted by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) representing COVID-19 data across Nigeria.

“The Esri ArcGIS donation to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control is worth about Five Million Naira in software resources and technical support offered by Sambus Nigeria in setting up their reporting dashboard, application fixes and management.

“Sambus Nigeria ensures that ESRI’s Disaster Response Programme (DRP) is well leveraged on in the country’s region by providing resource donations, training, and technical support to organizations as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

This, according to her enables the maximization of location intelligence across the country using GIS applications to efficiently proffer solutions that facilitate decision making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aboah, explained further that, the platform designed by Sambus Nigeria features data from NCDC, WHO, among other authorities which is quickly integrated and visualized in real-time with specific attributes of varying locations.

“This is affected in a GIS application known as ArcGIS and represented in an Operations Dashboard that enables the public access to COVID-19 spatial data.

“Data represented include infected locations, number of reported cases, active and recovered cases as well as deaths across Nigeria, she added.

Also speaking, Esther Moore, the General Manager of Sambus Nigeria reaffirmed the company’s position in offering geospatial support and assistance to organizations at the frontline as well as encouraging them to continue to use location intelligence in their fight against the virus, through innovative reporting platforms that can be used to analyse and cross-reference symptom reports based on location for easier testing.

Sambus Nigeria represents the country office of Sambus Geospatial Limited with its headquarter in Ghana. It is the sole authorized distributor for ESRI’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Software – ArcGIS in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, and Gabon with over thirty years of experience in the Geospatial Industry.