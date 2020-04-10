Covid-19: Nigerian Military inaugurates three treatment centres, deploys 80 medical personnel 

The Nigerian Military has inaugurated three more facilities for treatment and isolation of patients, as part of its measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This brings the total number of centres to 21 across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operation (DMO) who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the new centres include; the Nigerian Navy Hospital Warri, the Nigerian Navy Medical Centre Borokiri Port Harcourt and Nigeria Navy Logistics School Medical Centre, Owerrinta.

Enenche added that 80 trained medical personnel of the armed forces of Nigeria have been deployed to the centres to provide support. He noted that each facility has a capacity of 20 to 100 patients.

The coordinator also said the production of oxygen has been completed , put into cylinders and awaiting distribution.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank the general public for their understanding and compliance with the Presidential Directive in respect of the lockdown.

“It is should be understood that the directive is in the best interest of the Nigerian populace, in order to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic,” Enenche added.

Godsgift Onyedinefu, Abuja