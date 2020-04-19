COVID-19: Nigerian military activates two laboratories in FCT, Lagos

The Nigerian Military has provided two laboratories in FCT and Lagos with capacity to test for the Covid-19 and Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), as part of it’s support to federal government to tackle the pandemic in Nigeria.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), who disclosed this in Abuja informed that the laboratories are the Defence Reference Laboratory in Abuja and Nigerian Air Force Reference Laboratory in Lagos.

The Coordinator added that all the six geopolitical zones are covered by the Armed Forces of Nigeria formations at the 21 designated isolation centres the military provided. He recalled that 80 trained medical personnel have already deployed at formations for engagement.

To contain the spread of the disease, especially at community level, Enenche stressed on the need for Nigerians to strive to abide by the guidelines provided by the government on preventive measures against contracting the coronavirus.

“Key among which is the instruction on lockdown given by the Federal and various State Governments. This will ensure that appropriate actions are taken by the relevant agencies to identify and manage cases promptly in order to prevent community transmission.

“Therefore, the Nigerian Military reiterates that, the essence of this measure is for the good of all Nigerians and other nationals residing in the country. Thus, all are kindly requested to co-operate with the security agencies to ensure that the lockdown is effective,” he urged.

Godsgift Onyedinefu, Abuja