COVID-19: NGO warns against careless eating, drinking

Ezekiel Adebola, the director of Vineyard Marriage and family counseling Therapy, a non governmental agency in Ilorin, has warned society at large to be cautious of what they eat, drink and wear, calling for serious personal hygiene.

He also advised Nigerians to comply with the directives by the government and health practitioners to prevent them from contracting Coronavirus.

In a statement released by Adesike Babatunde, secretory, Adabola explained that at this point in time; every one should stay at home and be careful as cases of the Covid 19 is in Kwara.

According to him, since there is no cure for the virus, people can protect themselves and help prevent spreading the virus to others if they wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub; cover the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneeze.

Adding that, people should not touch their eyes, nose, or mouth if their hands are not clean; avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell, stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if they feel unwell.