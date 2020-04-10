COVID 19: Kwara begins contact tracing of 75, signs infectious Diseases Prevention Regulation

As part of measures to curtail the transmission of the dreaded disease, (COVID-19), the Kwara State government has begun tracing of 75 persons suspected to have contact with coronavirus patients in the state.

Business Day reports that an indigene of Offa, who returned from UK recently, was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Wednesday with symptoms believed to be COVID-19 related.

Though the man died last Thursday and was immediately interred in line with Islamic rites, his travel history was concealed until his wife tested positive to the dreadful

disease.

However, the state government on Monday confirmed two cases of Covid 19 in the state, following a report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Briefing journalists in Ilorin Tuesday, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq says: “Yesterday evening, April 6, 2020, we received the official report from the NCDC of samples earlier taken to the Ibadan test centre. The test confirmed that Kwara State now has two cases of COVID-19. The first is the wife of a man who recently returned from UK.

“The second case is a diabetic patient who also had a travel history to the UK. He came into the country on March 18. He has since gone into self isolation with his wife. Following reasonable suspicion, sample was taken from him and he has now been confirmed positive.

“Our job is cut out for us and we are definitely not dropping the ball. Contact tracing by the Rapid Response Team of the medical advisory committee has so far netted 75 persons who have had contacts with the cases and the suspected case at UITH.

“Fellow Kwarans, this is a trying moment for the whole of mankind. But we are definitely not helpless or without reasonable preparation in Kwara State. We are also blessed with committed professionals who are up to the task and willing to stand up and be counted at this time — while also taking all precautions.

“COVID-19 is a global pandemic. Contracting it is neither a death sentence nor or an indication of guilt. We urge Kwarans to avoid crowded space, isolate themselves, and call our helplines if they have just returned from places of interest in the last three weeks”.

The Governor disclosed that the state government would be extending the ongoing state wide fumigation to the places of interest including Offa and Ilorin suspected to have contamination with the infectious disease and informed that the newly prepared Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 has been assented to in order to provide legal backing for the local management of the global health situation.

“The government is extending the ongoing fumigation exercise to these places of interest, including the relevant locations in Offa and Ilorin, where contamination may have occurred as a result of this infectious disease.

“Notwithstanding our preparation, we are not ashamed to say that Kwara State will be glad to get all the help it can receive at this moment. We commend everyone who has been doing so much in this regard and we call for more.

“As part of our efforts to flatten the curve of transmission, I have signed the newly prepared Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 on Monday April 6th to provide legal backings for the local management of the global health situation. This is an emergency and the regulation, built around some enabling laws like the Quarantine Act of 2004, empowers us to invoke various drastic measures in the days ahead, if occasion calls for it.

“Highlights of the regulation include sanctions for anyone caught endangering public safety in whatever form or seeking to unfairly profit from our collective vulnerability and need for essential commodities at this time.

“The government is doubling down in the ongoing sensitisation of the public across all media platforms on the danger of this virus. We need everyone to join this public advocacy in their various localities without exposing themselves or others to danger.

“The government is utterly disappointed at the breach of trust that played out in the UITH case. Without prejudice to the internal investigation by UITH, we demand immediate suspension of Professor Alakija Kazeem Salami and every other official of UITH whose professional misconducts brought us down this path pending the outcome of the ongoing probe.

“Finally, Kwarans, this is no time to panic. Please stay calm. We will do everything to keep you safe. But we also need everyone to play their own role. Stay at home. Keep social distancing. Avoid crowd. Prioritise personal hygiene. And please do not spread unverified news,” Abdulrazaq maintained.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin