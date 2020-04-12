COVID-19: ‘Government must ensure constant power supply to enable preservation of food, others’

Ada Okeke Amam is a very passionate woman who has been in the campaign against the use of illicit drugs by the youth. Okeke, who is also the founder of Adorable Foundation, has through her organisation supported the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ngozi Okpalakunne, she explained that the desire to make correction of some social vices in the society motivated her to go into the fight against drug abuse. She also stressed the need for government at all levels to ensure proper distribution of food to the less-privileged members of the society as the country is locked down due to coronavirus that is currently ravaging the entire world including Nigeria. Excerpts:

You have been in the campaign against the involvement of youths in drug abuse; how has it been?

It has been very challenging and expensive due to many researches and techniques involved. For one to be useful in the battle one must be informed and that calls for research to know more and what means can be effective. These drug addicts are not just the normal people you meet on daily basis; they are a very dangerous group of the society. They act before reasoning and if you don’t take care one may lose one’s life in a bid to rescue someone out of drug addiction. Take for instance, drugs are different and so their reactions .For the locally called “Igbo” brand smokers. It makes them very hungry and you’ll find them looking very tiny, but can eat up food portion meant for seven persons. For this class, you dare not approach them without food in hand. There are also these groups you must approach with lots of respect because they feel that they are on top of the world. So they differ. I really can’t mention them all now. It’s a dossier.

Having been involved in this fight for a long time, what are the factors that encourage youths to be involved in such menace?

A lot of things lead people into drug abuse habits. Sometimes, it could be frustration, peer pressure or even inquisitiveness and so many other reasons. We get to know which is the case when the drug addicts narrate their stories.

With what the NGOs and NDLEA have done in this campaign, do you think youths’ involvement in drug abuse is on the increase or has it decreased?

Well, a lot of success has being recorded, but we seem to have more cases despite the many efforts put into the drug war. When you look at the society today, you will discover that people are going through a lot of difficulty and that brings frustration in the life of the people. When they are frustrated, the next thing that will come to their mind is the intake of alcohol so as to forget some of the problems confronting them. From taking alcohol they will settle for a cheaper stuff. Mostly, they go for the local herbs and that is it. So, l am appealing to government at all levels to continue in doing much as they are doing to provide a healthy environment for level playing field for all. If the society is in good shape, then a lot of persons would not have to fall into such state of mind as to engage in one form of drug or the other.

You will want to ask me, what happens to those abusing drugs in advanced countries? Yes, they too still abuse drugs, but you will find different sides to these stories. While some is frustration caused by bad governance, some are frustration caused by gross neglect or unhealthy government policies influenced by drug lords to better their businesses. You must know which is the case here.

What should be the role of parents, guardians and teachers in this fight?

They must monitor their children or students close enough to notice the silent difference in their behaviour. Sometimes, they develop this holy appearance and some pious parents will think that their wards are living godly life, not knowing that the child had just found a new friend in drug and is just pretending to wave off any form of suspicious that might hamper his new relationship. Some will start pleasing their parents or guardians so that they don’t question some of their moves when they have taken drugs. In families where both parents are not in good terms, the child may choose to side one so as to negotiate for a cover-up in return for his or her funny moves. It has a million ways different from the popular ones of showing arrogance; that one will eventually appear much later at an advanced stage.

How would you describe the government attitude towards the issue of Coronavirus?

They are trying, but they are not doing enough in providing for the populace at this great point of need, of which people are asked to stay at home. They must do all the needful to ensure good power distribution now to help with food preservation and boring moments. Both hospitals and homes need constant power supply more now, but there is no regular power supply in most places.

Considering the economic implication of COVID-19, what is your advice to women?

They must look beyond these pandemic because at the end, the entire world would start counting its losses and hardly do time wait for anybody. They should fasten up for the days ahead and the only way out is prayers. Humanly speaking, this monster virus has negatively changed the world for ever. I pray that God will heal our land at this time of distress and that He will also heal the world as well. We need God now, more than ever I tell you, especially for us women who are always at the receiving end of it all.