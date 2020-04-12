COVID 19: Expert tasks FG to increase investments in research

An expert has charged the Federal Government has to increase its investments on research to solve the various medical and other challenges confronting human race in Nigeria.

Zakari Aliyu-Suleiman, anaesthesiologist and consultant, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) gave the charge on a Radio Kwara interactive programme called the Platform.

According to Aliyu-Suleiman, most developed nations strive hard and make breakthrough as a result of their investment on research and commitment towards ensuring adequate medical and health care for the citizenry.

He, therefore appealed to the government at all levels to prioritise research in Nigeria.

The guest had while admitting that the Nation have the necessary manpower in the health sector to take care of the present Covid 19 challenges, called on the Federal and State governments to take necessary precautionary measures and step up strategies to prevent the explosion and curb the spread of Covid 19.

The medical practitioner however, suggested proper monitoring of Covid 19 discharged patients and advised Nigerians to obey and submit themselves to the authority for the Nation to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic.

Aliyu-Suleiman commended the initiative of the Faculty of Engineering, Bayero University, Kano for their efforts to develop locally made ventilators, saying that such would help to solve the immediate problems.

The Medical expert equally praised the Kwara State Government for fumigating markets and other public places in the state.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin