COVID-19: Expert stresses need for collective responsibility

Oluwole Fareme, a Medical Doctor has stressed the need for Nigerians to personally and actively be involved in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic to stem it community transmission.

Faremi, who made the call in Ilorin on Wednesday while answering questions on a Radio Kwara interactive programme “The Platform” said it is the responsibility of the people to take their health concerns seriously.

According to the Medical Practitioner, the virus could wipe out the entire human race if cares is not taken, calling on the people to obey all precautionary measures put in place by the government and the various agencies.

He states that so far, the Nation had not been able to manage the partial lockdown effectively as community transmission is not yet at it peak.

Faremi who is also a Pharmacist pointed out that everybody must be involved and assist in the task of exterminating the virus.

On the allegations that people still travels at night, the Medical Practitioner commended the Security personnel for their efforts with a charge on them to change their attitude towards addressing the trend in the interest of all.

Faremi, however, urged the government to encourage people to come out with their discovery on treatment of the virus, stressing that such claims should be subjected to the necessary clinical trials and processes.

Callers on the programme commended the Kwara State Government for its efforts at containing the virus.