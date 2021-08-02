COVID-19: Akwa Ibom orders 1m doses of Vaccines

The Akwa Ibom state government has ordered one million doses of vaccines for the state as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Udom Emmanuel made this known during a thanksgiving service he attended in the Onna local government area of the state in honour of the permanent secretary to the statehouse.

He advised citizens to ignore rumours and go for vaccination against Covid-19 and adhere strictly to safety and prevention protocols in order to stay safe.

He said “Please I want to raise a strong warning, whether you believe it or not, this COVID-19 is real, please, protect yourself, and don’t take it for granted, simple hygiene can help you a lot.

“We are also ordering new sets of vaccines, don’t mind what they are writing, take that vaccine. We are trying, one million vaccines should be coming in, please let people take them especially if you are above 40-years,” he advised the citizens.

Emmanuel also advised his administration’s critics to stop demarketing the State by claiming that his administration is going to leave behind a huge and unsustainable debt profile, assuring that his administration is working tirelessly to create and sustain wealth for posterity.

‘’I read in the papers, people abusing me and saying that the governor is going to leave loan debt for the state, me Udom Emmanuel leave the loan for which state?

“The state that I am trying to reduce its financial burden, and I am trying to manage resources. If there is something we want to do, we want to leave positive net earnings for the State.

“If God has endowed me with little knowledge to create money, allow me, don’t stand in our way, don’t say what you don’t know, don’t whip up sentiments so that our State can move forward.

“We have a Deep Seaport here, unfortunately, our people in Akwa Ibom drove away one of the investors, I am struggling seriously to get another one to come in,” the Governor said.

He further stated that responsible parental care remains the bedrock of peace and orderliness, and reduces conflicts and needless crises in society urging parents to bring up their wards in a way that would add value to society.

‘’There are simply things that we take for granted and the reason we are having problems all over the world is that parents are no more parents, it doesn’t just end in having a child. The Bible says that you must train a child in the way that he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

There has been a sharp increase in the number of new infections in the state since the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic.