Confirmed coronavirus cases in Lagos now 25

The Ministry of Health Lagos State has confirmed three new COVID19 cases taking the tally to a total of twenty- five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos state, out of which twenty- three cases are active and two discharged.

No fatality has been recorded in the state. According to the official twitter handle of the state @LSMOH as at 11:03 am the first case is a Ukrainian who arrived in Nigeria on 15/03/2020 via a vessel.

The second case is a UK based who arrived on 20/03/2020 via BA75 and the third case a UK-based Nigerian who arrived Lagos on 13/03/2020 via TK625.

All schools in Lagos have now closed, as the Lagos State Government has also asked all public officers from level 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 2 weeks as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a briefing recently advised that those returning from foreign trips are also expected to self isolate.