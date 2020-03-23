Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Health

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Lagos now 25

by
Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner for health

The Ministry of Health Lagos State has confirmed three new COVID19 cases taking the tally to a total of twenty- five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos state, out of which twenty- three cases are active and two discharged.

No fatality has been recorded in the state. According to the official twitter handle of the state @LSMOH as at 11:03 am the first case is a Ukrainian who arrived in Nigeria on 15/03/2020 via a vessel.

The second case is a UK based who arrived on 20/03/2020 via BA75 and the third case a UK-based Nigerian who arrived Lagos on 13/03/2020 via TK625.

All schools in Lagos have now closed, as the Lagos State Government has also asked all public officers from level 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 2 weeks as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a briefing recently advised that those returning from foreign trips are also expected to self isolate.

 

