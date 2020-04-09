Chinese medical team tests negative to COVID-19, to undergo 14-day quarantine

The 15-man Chinese Medical Team that arrived Nigeria Wednesday to help in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus has tested negative to the virus.

The team is also to undertake 14 days in quarantine before commencing its primary purpose of escorting the medical supplies from China, providing guidance for their usage and distribution.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in a statement by its Managing Director, Micheal Jiang, said considering its large number of employees in Nigeria, CCECC at its own cost has dispatched a 15-member working team from China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

According to him, 12 members of the team are experienced medical professionals with expertise in infectious disease, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery, and anesthesiology. Members of the team also have relevant experience in the prevention and diagnosis of the COVID-19.

“They will also provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare assistance where necessary. They are also coming with adequate PPE and medical items for the employees.

“In addition, under the directive of the Chinese Embassy and in response to the Nigeria Government’s request, the working team may also share with Nigerian medical teams the effective methods on how to contain the COVID-19 and provide advice on the use of relevant medical equipment. The team is not coming to treat COVID-19 patients in Nigeria”, Jiang stated.

The CCECC managing director also disclosed that in keeping with its corporate value, “Stride with Nigeria”, CCECC is participating in the construction of two COVID-19 response facilities in the FCT for free as part of its corporate social responsibilities (CSR).

He said the facilities are a 196-bed at ‘ThisDay Dome Treatment Centre,’ in collaboration with Sahara Group and Arise News; and the 150-bed ‘Idu Depot Treatment Centre.’

CCECC Wednesday delivered 16-tons of test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, N95 masks, medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers, and other critical care items, through a chartered flight operated by Air Peace to the Federal Government of Nigeria.