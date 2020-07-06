China raises alarm over suspected Bubonic plague

The Bayannur municipal health commission noted in a press release that the people’s hospital in Urad Middle Banner reported the suspected Bubonic plague case on Saturday, quoting state-run Xinhua News Agency.
Local authorities in Bayannur on Sunday issued a third-level warning for plague prevention and control that will last till the end of 2020, the commission said.
Subsequently, authorities have requested the public to beef up self-protection as the city has the risk of people-to-people infections, warning against hunting and eating of animals that could cause plague infections.
The ‘Black Death’ which killed about 50 million people across Africa, Asia, and Europe in the 14th Century was caused by the Bubonic plague, according to the BBC.
The disease is typically transmitted from animals to humans by fleas and while it can now be treated by antibiotics, if left untreated, the disease has a 30-60 percent fatality rate.
Comments are closed.