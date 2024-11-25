CancerAware Nigeria, partners unveil initiative to boost breast cancer awareness

CancerAware Nigeria, a non-profit cancer intervention organisation, has launched the ‘TOGETHER for HER’ initiative to boost breast cancer awareness and screening in Lagos and Abuja.

The three month project aims to strengthen breast cancer awareness while offering free mammograms and breast ultrasounds to women of all ages, with support by Roche and General Electric Healthcare (GEHC).

“Breast cancer awareness and access to screening are critical in the fight against this condition, especially in Nigeria where many of the women who develop breast cancer present with advanced disease at diagnosis,” said Tolulope Falowo, executive director, CancerAware Nigeria.

According to Falowo, breast cancer is the most common cancer among Nigerian women and awareness programmes that promote early detection through regular screening can significantly improve outcomes.

In 2022 alone, the Global Cancer Observatory estimated over 32,000 new breast cancer cases were recorded in Nigeria.

Falowo disclosed further that the TOGETHER for HER campaign is encouraging women to become more breast aware by motivating them to get regular breast screenings.

For the duration of the campaign, in addition to being screened by mammography and breast ultrasound scans, women will also be taught how to perform monthly self breast examinations at community education programmes across locations.

“Roche is dedicated to minimising the burden of breast cancer on Nigerian women and their families,” Bolarinwa Oyedeji, medical director, Roche Nigeria, stated.

She emphasised the pivotal role women play as the cornerstone of society and underscored the importance of safeguarding their health by promoting proactive and informed health-seeking béhaviours.

“This is one of many projects to come in collaboration with various partners in the public, non profit and private sectors,” she stated.

George Uduku, general manager,GEHC, stated that the company is equipping women with the knowledge to take charge of their breast health through the TOGETHER for HER campaign.

“We applaud Roche and GEHC for empowering women with vital breast health knowledge and demonstrating that the lives of Nigerian women matter.

“TOGETHER for HER campaign couldn’t have come at a better time. GEHC is happy to ensure more women have more information and access to screening – which is a critical step toward improving survival for Nigerian women,” Uduku stated.

Women across Lagos and Abuja aged 18 and above are encouraged to connect with CancerAware Nigeria via their website (www.canceraware.org.ng) to join a screening centre near them for the free breast screening.

The TOGETHER for HER project represents all the partners’ ongoing commitment to reducing the incidence of breast cancer and a healthier future for Nigerian women.

Share