CAMA takes anti-malaria campaign to communities in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun

In a bid to tackle malaria scourge in the country, the Corporate Alliance on Malaria in Africa (CAMA) with support from Access Bank Plc has held a malaria intervention initiative in five communities in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states.

The intervention keys into the strategy of The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) in Nigeria to end malaria-related deaths amongst pregnant women and children under 5 who bear the greatest brunt of malaria deaths in the country and Africa at large.

Majorly targeted are pregnant women in the affected communities, as they were sensitized on the need to prevent malaria through the use of insecticide-treated nets, clean environment and ensuring they visit a hospital when they feel unwell, even as they were urged to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative, held in partnership with HACEY, a non-profit, raised awareness on malaria prevention and treatment, in addition to raising awareness on the need to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intervention which reached over 5,000 pregnant women and mothers with children under 5 also provided about 1,600 pregnant women with long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) in Ogooluwa, Eredo and Iberekodo in Lagos, Aremo and Oke-Ado in Oyo state and Ibafo in Ogun state.

Through the initiative, healthcentres in these communities also received donations of LLINs.

Speaking on the event, Wasiu Taiwo, vice chairman, Eredo LCDA, Epe appreciated Access Bank and CAMA for holding the event in Eredo, citing the need for pregnant women to be educated on the use of mosquito nets.

Taiwo stressed that while the government was doing a lot, private sector collaboration with government efforts is needed to turn the tide in reducing maternal deaths and malaria-related deaths in communities like Eredo.

Ochuko Keyamo, country representative, CAMA’s said “This intervention is aimed at reminding people of the importance of combatting malaria even while staying safe from COVID-19 through the provision of the necessary information and support for people in the selected rural communities.”

“At CAMA, we remained committed to galvanizing private organisations support national policies on ending malaria,” Keyamo said.

In addition, the intervention also organized a door-to-door awareness campaign and a social media campaign on preventing malaria and getting the right treatment for malaria.

The campaign also encouraged visiting hospitals for tests for fevers over self-medication and taking the right steps to stay safe from malaria and COVID-19.

Over 200,000 people were reached through the online campaign by the intervention.

Similarly, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, head of sustainability, Access Bank, said the malaria intervention was very important and timely.

“Malaria not only hurts families, but it also hurts businesses and the entire economy. As a member of CAMA, we have, over the years invested in and galvanized efforts amongst the private sector to end malaria in Nigeria, working to complement existing government efforts,” she said.

Halimo Keshinro of Ibafo, a participant and beneficiary, appreciated both CAMA and Access Bank for the laudable initiative.

“I did not know a lot of things about malaria and how pregnant women can stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic until now. But this programme has opened my eyes to a lot of things,” she said.

“I had stopped going to the hospital because of COVID-19 but at this program, I learnt that it is ok as long as I take the necessary precautions such as using my facemask and washing my hands before touching my face,” she added.