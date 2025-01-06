Breast cancer patients risk fake Roche injections, NAFDAC warns

Patients treating breast cancer face the risk of purchasing a fake version of Phesgo 600mg injectable solution originally produced by Roche, a global healthcare company.

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) raised the alarm last week, urging healthcare providers and the public to note.

Roche originally formulated the drug to kill cancer cells and prevent further growth.

The suspected fake injection was discovered in 10ml, labeled with batch C5290S20.

According to NAFDAC, a doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Cancer Centre reported the fake drug to Roche’s Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH).

The product was reportedly presented by a patient for administration. But was not administered since it matched the previously reported counterfeit batch C3809C51.

“Although no sample was returned to Roche for investigation, only pictures displaying parts of a Phesgo® 600mg/600mg in a 10ml folding box and a labeled vial. Images of the suspected product were examined by Roche and compared to the genuine samples retained for reference.

“The investigation identified the following significant differences between the complaint sample pictures and the genuine materials which confirmed the falsified status of the suspected counterfeit batch of Phesgo® 600mg/600mg: a non-existent batch number in their database, associated language does not correspond; missing basilisk, incorrect billing date, and the tamper evidence labels do not correspond to the genuine Roche material.

“Chemical analysis was impossible because no physical sample was available for return to Roche,” NAFDAC explained.

The regulator further noted that zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the counterfeit products across states.

“Importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of counterfeit products. All medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked,” it said.

