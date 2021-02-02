Borno Governor relieves health commissioner

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has sacked the state’s commissioner of health, Salihu Kwayabura, of his position.

Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, who announced this on Tuesday in Maiduguri, noted that Governor Zulum’s directive was part of necessary measures to reposition the ministry.

Gusau said in a statement, that Governor Zulum expresses gratitude to Salihu Kwayabura for his immense contributions to the development of Borno’s public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration, and the years he had served under the previous administration.

The spokesman announced that Governor Zulum has directed his chief of staff, Isa Hussani Marte, who is a professor of pharmacology, a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science with specialty in cancer research, to oversee the state’s ministry of health pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.