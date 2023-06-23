Blood donation: Hallmark HMO sustains partnership with LUTH

Hallmark Health Service Limited (Hallmark HMO, has sustained the annual blood donation partnership with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to beef up the blood bank of the foremost tertiary health institution.

The 2023 edition of the exercise was recently held in Lagos to commemorate world blood donor day, with an impressive turnout.

In line with best practice, the health officials from LUTH conducted pre-donation screening of volunteers for safety, while also ensuring adherence to other guidelines.

Oladotun Adeogun, managing director, Hallmark HMO, stated that the annual blood donation collaboration with LUTH has come to stay and that it is now an integral aspect of the corporate social responsibility of the company, hence the sustenance and upscaling of the scope going forward. She said the availability of blood in blood banks of health care providers for the needy remains crucial to help save lives.

Adeogun expressed her appreciation to the officials of LUTH for the partnership in the exercise over the years and assured of the sustenance of the annual exercise.

She expressed her gratitude to Eddie Efekoha, group managing director/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark, for his support and belief in the project, which has ensured its success since its commencement.

Beyond the blood donation, volunteers also had access to free eye tests/screening, dental examination/scaling and body massage during the exercise. The services were provided by Smile Royal Dental Clinic, Meridiem Eye Clinic, Elite Spa, Pocari Sweat Nigeria, and Wire My Cake who were co-sponsors with Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, of the blood donation event.