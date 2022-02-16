Anambra inaugurates medical support services monitoring, enforcement committee

In a bid to ensure standard practices among healthcare providers, Anambra state government through the state Ministry of health has inaugurated the Medical Support Services Monitoring, Enforcement Committee to end quackery in the system.

Vincent Okpala, commissioner for Health, while inaugurating the committee in Awka on Wednesday, said that it became necessary because of the sharp practices noticed from laboratories.

“When we move around, we notice that we have quacks in the system and not only in Anambra.

“We also see some practice where you visit the Lab and your body specimen is obtained; the return result shows that you are not subjected to the test.

“These are the things that make it paramount that we look into people’s licences and it is seen in one or two places.

“All our effort is to ensure that we maintain sanity so that people would have access to genuine quality care.

“As a state we understand that they have very hard implications with respect to increasing morbidity and mortality among the populace.

“The goal is to actually have professionals that will help us to take care of things, by way of advising the ministry and to help us with the enforcement,’’ he said.

The commissioner assured them of the state Government’s maximum support, urging them not to relent in the discharge of their duties for the wellbeing of Ndi Anambra and Nigerians at large.

“So, the terms of reference would be for the committee to move out from time to time to monitor the activities of privately owned medical laboratories.

“The team should be able to advise on standard practice, correct procedures and make sure that there are standard operating procedures for each investigation.

“They are to look at practicing licences of private practitioners so as to ensure they are genuine and current.

“If after monitoring exercise and advice, there is defiance in the private practitioner, enforcement should be adopted to ensure quackery and fake are stamped out to the barest minimum and standard professionalism promoted,’’ Dr Okpala said.

According to him, people working in Government-owned facilities are not excluded from the monitoring.

Obiageli A Okeke, chairman of the committee, on behalf of the members assured that they would discharge their duties diligently at all times.

The committee members are drawn from, Physiotherapists, Medical Laboratory Scientific Officers, Radiographers, Medical Record Officers, Dieticians, Dental Technologists and the Police force.

In attendance during the inauguration include, Linus Nwankwo, permanent and Ugochukwu Chukwulobelu, director, Medical Services.