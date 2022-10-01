Allen Foundation makes case for people living with sickle cell

Allen Foundation, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has shown care and support for people living with Sickle Cell Disease with its healthy living campaign and awareness walk.

The walk, which was held recently in Lagos, was aimed at creating awareness to help bring a greater understanding of sickle cell disease, inspire funding for better treatments, and break the myths and misconceptions surrounding sickle cell.

Starting at the National Stadium car park, Surulere, participants walked to the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria Idi-Araba Surulere, Lagos, where the NGO donated drugs to persons living with sickle cell disorder in Lagos State.

The event was in partnership with the sickle cell foundation and supported by Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Lekan Oluwayomi, the founder of Allen Foundation, said, “today is special for me because we are not only touching lives at Allen Foundation, but we have been doing it for the past five years.”

“It marks our fifth anniversary, and we are reaching out to break the myths and misconceptions about sickle cell disease. Also, we are educating people on how it can be avoided or managed. We cannot pretend that people living with sickle cell need no support,” Oluwatomi said.

“To everyone living with sickle cell, we see you, and we love you. I encourage everyone here today to believe and live above their existing pains.”

Appreciating the support of the Foundation, Anthony Babatunde, operations manager of the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria thanked the Allen Foundation.

“In Nigeria, Sickle Cell affects two out of every hundred children born, causing suffering for innumerable patients and their families. I applaud Allen Foundation for acknowledging the support gaps and putting this awareness walk together.”

“We have also received medications that would be beneficial to our work. Thank you, Allen Foundation”, he said.

Okere Joy Kelechi, a volunteer with the Allen Foundation, found the opportunity a privilege to add value to Nigeria. “Today, I feel like I have done something in my capacity to bring hope to someone.”

“I never knew how important or inspiring this could have been, but today, I see the world becoming a better place through our collective effort. I thank the Allen Foundation for this life-changing experience,” Okere said.

The Allen Foundation is a community-based organisation established to address social, economic and environmental challenges and associated with the Vulnerable across the African continent.

Born out of deep passion and love for humanity by its founder, Lekan Oluwayomi, the foundation’s operational area spreads over different societal segments ranging from health and education to hunger reduction.

Starting in 2017, the foundation is achieving its goal of eradicating poverty through its yearly community outreaches and youth empowerment programs.

The Healthy Living Campaign is part of a two-day event to mark the foundation’s fifth anniversary. Day Two was a fitness and training festival in partnership with Tabata Fitness Festival.