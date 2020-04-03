Akwa Ibom has no reason to reject results of coronavirus test – NCDC

The Director-General Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has stated that the Akwa Ibom State Government has no reason to reject the results of coronavirus tests on five cases in the State.

Ihekweazu said the challenges brought by the killer virus were so complicated and governments at all levels need to work together rather than each other.

The NCDC boss while answering questions at the daily briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID 19 said the team from the agency that was to initially carry out the test had a pressing national engagement in Abuja leaving the samples to be tested at the UI Specialist Hospital Laboratory.

He also disclosed that NCDC has mobilized 15 teams to 15 states to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that one the team is on its way to Akwa Ibom where five cases were identified on Wednesday.