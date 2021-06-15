AIICO staff volunteers for blood donation exercise

AIICO Insurance marked the 2021 World Blood Donor Day with an internal blood donation initiative. The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, facilitated the blood drive – with over 50 volunteers cutting across all cadre of staff participating.

The event, which took place within the Company’s premises commenced with blood screening of volunteers to determine their eligibility. The blood screening was carried out by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, under the most hygienic conditions and strict adherence to applicable safety guidelines.

According to Abimbola Shobanjo, head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability “Saving lives is everybody’s business”. You do not have to be a doctor to do that. At AIICO, we value the health and well-being of our people and those in our community. Giving back in this manner was an exhilarating endeavour for our staff.”

In his remarks, the MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc., Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated, “Global and local data reveals that there may never be an equilibrium in the demand and supply of blood. Locally, we have seen the huge supply gap, especially with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuous rise in the demand for blood in our health institutions to keep others alive; this prompted our intervention. We run an all-inclusive approach to corporate responsibility and sustainability; our employees are given the space and opportunity as key stakeholders to volunteer as participants.”

World Blood Donor Day is marked annually on June 14 to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. Additionally, it highlights the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of serving our customers that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.