Again, Astrazeneca defends vaccine safety, finds no link with blood clotting

The growing concern on safety pushed the Federal and states government last week to reassure Nigerians that the batch of the vaccines received in Nigeria wasn’t a threat, although local studies are yet to confirm possible side effects.

AstraZeneca has again reiterated the safety of its Oxford University developed vaccine, saying a review of over 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom shows no evidence of an increased risk of blood clotting.

The condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot has been termed as a shortcoming of the AstraZeneca covid vaccine. In the case against the AstraZeneca vaccine, the victims’ health worsened after vaccination.

Across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of DVT and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine.

Based on the number of cases received as of 8 March, the Company said they are much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of 17 million and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

It also said the monthly safety report will be made public on the European Medicines Agency website in the following week, in line with exceptional transparency measures for COVID-19.

Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer in a statement released on Sunday said “around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population. The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety.”

Moreso, in clinical trials, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled.

In terms of quality, there are also no confirmed issues related to any batch of our vaccine used across Europe, or the rest of the world.

Additional testing has, and is, being conducted by ourselves and independently by European health authorities and none of these re-tests have shown cause for concern.

During the production of the vaccine, more than 60 quality tests are conducted by AstraZeneca, its partners, and by more than 20 independent testing laboratories, the company explained.

All tests need to meet stringent criteria for quality control and this data is submitted to regulators within each country or region for independent review before any batch can be released to countries.