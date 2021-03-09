Nasarawa gets 61,000 doses of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccines

Nasarawa State government on Tuesday took its first delivery of 61, 000 dose of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccines for COVID-19 from the Federal Government.

Chairman of the state taskforce on COVID-19, Emmanuel Akabe, while inspecting the vaccines at the state central store said the government would ensure adequate supply of the vaccines across the local government councils for onward vaccination of it citizens.

Akabe, who is the state deputy governor asserted that, the delivery increase the confidence and hope in the fight against the dreaded COVID 19 in the state.

According to him, the commencement of vaccination exercise in the state will begin in earnest to reduce the spread of the virus.

“I am at the Lafia Central Store to assess the condition of the cold room so as to ensure it is safe for the storage of the vaccines.

“The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule is delight with the cheering news of the arrival of sixty- one thousand doses of the vaccines in the state”.

While the state government’s commitment to be fair and just in the vaccination exercise, Akabe thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency for the efforts in ensuring Nasarawa get the vaccines.

He stressed that the vaccines would be distributed to all local councils for immediate vaccination of front line workers and other beneficiaries in the first phase of the exercise.