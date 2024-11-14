Africa’s diabetes cases may surge by 125% to 54 million, WHO warns

Without urgent interventions, the number of people living with diabetes in the African region will rise to 54 million by 2045, the highest projected increase globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Thursday.

According to WHO, in the African region, more than 24 million adults are currently living with diabetes, half of whom remain undiagnosed.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, who said this in her speech to mark World Diabetes Day 2024, warned that this increase poses a significant dual health and economic burden, including catastrophic spending by individuals to control their disease.The RD expressed concerns over the rising diabetes prevalence in Africa, complicated by multiple drivers including urbanization, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity. She said the theme “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps”, emphasises the imperative of a collaborative approach to the “silent killer”.

Diabetes, according to WHO is a chronic lifelong disease that leads to uncontrolled blood sugar levels because the body can no longer produce or use the insulin it produces efficiently. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, lower-limb amputation, and eye disease that can result in blindness.

“Compounding the challenge is that Africa has the lowest investment rate in diabetes care worldwide, at only 1% of the region’s health expenditure. Health systems are also traditionally designed to deal with acute, infectious diseases, without sufficient attention paid to chronic diseases like diabetes”, Moeti said.

“Managing diabetes requires a sustained effort to balance physical health activity, healthy diet, mental well-being, and WHO in the African Region is committed to holistic solutions, including proper nutrition, access to the requisite essential medicines, and mental health support.

“Equally crucial are comprehensive prevention strategies to address risk factors including obesity, poor diet and physical activity, combined with community engagement to ensure good support systems and reduced stigma”, she added.

She urged individuals, communities, governments, health workers, policymakers and civil society organizations to join hands and take urgent action.

“For individuals, prioritize healthy lifestyle, and if you’re already living with diabetes, have regular medical check-ups.

Communities can play their role by creating supportive environments that promote healthy living, reduce stigma, and provide access to affordable diabetes care and education”, she added.

Moeti assured governments of WHO’s support to implement policies that enhance access to essential medicines, strengthen primary health care systems, and foreground investment in diabetes prevention and care.

She stressed that strengthning diabetes control in the African region demands that Nations address key gaps, including myths and misconceptions about diabetes, fragile primary health care systems and insufficient capacity and training of health care workers.

“Together, let us all commit to breaking down the barriers and addressing the gaps, by raising awareness, spreading knowledge, and creating lasting change for everyone in Africa affected by diabetes”, she urged.

